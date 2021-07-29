Randall Cobb: Green Bay’s like a Fortune 500 company, the Texans a startup

Getty Images

The Texans went 4-12 last season with Deshaun Watson. They aren’t expected to have Watson as their quarterback this season, and 20 seasons after entering the NFL as an expansion franchise, are starting over with a new General Manager, a new head coach, a new almost everything.

So the trade Aaron Rodgers orchestrated allowed receiver Randall Cobb to leave a team expected to be one of the worst in the NFL this season to one that was in the NFC Championship Game last season. That fact was not lost on Cobb.

“I can breathe again,” Cobb said Thursday. “I’ve seen the other side, and I’m excited to be back here and I’m smiling. It’s funny my teammates said you act like you just got out of prison. I said well, you know. . . .

“I’m very, very, very excited to be here. That’s nothing against Houston. Whenever I talk about that, I’m thinking of . . . Green Bay’s like a Fortune 500 company and the Texans like a new franchise; they’re a startup that’s figuring out their way. I think that the moves that they made when they brought [Nick] Caserio in and coach [David] Culley, I think that they’re on a path. I think they have a plan in place. I saw a lot of things changing over the past four months that I was there. I’ve been rehabbing the entire offseason, so I saw all the different changes. I know they’re doing right. They’re trending in the right direction. They’re still working through some things, but I’m very excited for them as well.”