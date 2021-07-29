Randall Cobb: Green Bay’s like a Fortune 500 company, the Texans a startup

Posted by Charean Williams on July 29, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers Training Camp
Getty Images

The Texans went 4-12 last season with Deshaun Watson. They aren’t expected to have Watson as their quarterback this season, and 20 seasons after entering the NFL as an expansion franchise, are starting over with a new General Manager, a new head coach, a new almost everything.

So the trade Aaron Rodgers orchestrated allowed receiver Randall Cobb to leave a team expected to be one of the worst in the NFL this season to one that was in the NFC Championship Game last season. That fact was not lost on Cobb.

I can breathe again,” Cobb said Thursday. “I’ve seen the other side, and I’m excited to be back here and I’m smiling. It’s funny my teammates said you act like you just got out of prison. I said well, you know. . . .

“I’m very, very, very excited to be here. That’s nothing against Houston. Whenever I talk about that, I’m thinking of . . . Green Bay’s like a Fortune 500 company and the Texans like a new franchise; they’re a startup that’s figuring out their way. I think that the moves that they made when they brought [Nick] Caserio in and coach [David] Culley, I think that they’re on a path. I think they have a plan in place. I saw a lot of things changing over the past four months that I was there. I’ve been rehabbing the entire offseason, so I saw all the different changes. I know they’re doing right. They’re trending in the right direction. They’re still working through some things, but I’m very excited for them as well.”

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Randall Cobb: Green Bay’s like a Fortune 500 company, the Texans a startup

  1. Rodgers: Green Bay sucks. Give me a lot of control.
    Adams: Green Bay sucks. Give me a lot of money.
    Cobb: Yeah, no. There are a lot worse places to be.

  2. So Cobb, who’s been other places goes back to Green Bay and says “GB’s a franchise that’s doing it right. They’re head and shoulders above”

    And Aaron – who’s never been anywhere else is saying “Green Bay doesn’t know what they’re doing. This is garbage, I want out”

    Seems like AR thinks VERY highly of Randall – got him to GB. I’d also think then – AR should listen to Randall and other Packer players who tend to say “Green Bay’s doing it right – where I was other than GB – not good man…”

  3. Green Bay’s like a Fortune 500 company who has just been taken over by Shia Labeouf

  4. It’s funny he would use the Fortune 500 analogy. I do not believe Rodgers possesses Fortune 500-level personnel and business management skill sets. If he had a business acumen at that level the off-season drama would’ve been over before it got started. Rodgers needs to focus on what he does best and what he is paid very handsomely to perform. Leave the business side to the businessmen. The businessmen built a team around Rodgers that elevated the Packers to the NFCCG two years in a row, and I believe they’ve gotten deeper and stronger this off-season. That point is not lost on Rodgers and is a primary reason returning. Rodgers doesn’t need his opinions followed to feel respected. He’ll have a 25’0” tall bronze statue outside Lambeau if he wins another SuperBowl. That should be his focus.

  5. cheeseisfattening says:
    July 29, 2021 at 4:40 pm
    Green Bay’s like a Fortune 500 company who has just been taken over by Shia Labeouf

    Someone is salty like me.

  6. Says a lot about you Randall since the Texans just paid you 3 million to go away.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.