Report: Aaron Rodgers’ reworked deal is done

Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp on time this week on the same contract he ended last season. The sides needed a few days to work out the details on mutually agreed upon new terms.

Finally, the Packers and Rodgers have agreed to the terms and language on the reworked deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Rodgers still has to sign the contract.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Thursday that Rodgers still will have three years left on his contract “at the moment,” and that “we may alter that.” It is not yet known exactly what was altered in the contract.

Gutekunst also said earlier in the day that Rodgers’ deal would need to be altered to give the Packers enough salary cap space to get through the season.

The Packers and Rodgers will have this season together. It remains to be seen what the future holds after 2021.