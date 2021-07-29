Saints’ Deonte Harris was arrested for DUI on July 16

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris had a previously unreported arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 16.

Harris was arrested in Maryland at 1:27 a.m. on July 16, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Players who get a DUI are usually suspended for two games. That could be particularly costly for Harris, who was expected to get additional playing time early this season with wide receiver Michael Thomas recuperating from ankle surgery.

The 5-foot-6, 170-pound Harris is one of the NFL’s smallest but most explosive players. As an undrafted rookie in 2019, he was chosen first-team All-Pro as a return man. Last year he got more playing time at wide receiver and had 20 catches for 186 yards, plus six carries for 51 yards.