Shane Lemieux carted off with knee injury at Giants

The Giants’ hopes for improved offensive line play may have taken a hit at Thursday’s practice.

Left guard Shane Lemieux was carted off during the session. The Giants said, via multiple reporters, that Lemieux suffered a knee injury.

The severity of the injury is not known at this point, but any extended absence would be a blow to the Giants’ plans on the interior. The team released Kevin Zeitler, so they may have to find two new starting guards instead of one. They also have right tackle Matt Peart on the physically unable to perform list, which could lead to some roster moves up front.

Lemieux was a fifth-round pick last year and started the final nine games of the regular season.