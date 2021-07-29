T.J. Watt hasn’t participated in team drills since camp opened

Getty Images

The Steelers have practiced for nine days. They are exactly a week from their preseason opener, though not many veteran starters play in the Hall of Fame Game.

Yet, edge rusher T.J. Watt has yet to participate in team drills.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Watt “day to day” Thursday, but Tomlin would not add any details about Watt’s injury.

“I don’t have to report injuries this time of year so I won’t,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Watt has participated in individual drills but has run sprints in the end zone during team drills.

Watt, 26, made the All-Pro team each of the past two seasons. He has 42.5 sacks the past three seasons, including an NFL-best 15 in 2020.