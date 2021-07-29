Teddy Bridgewater: We’re all competing to make this team a better team

USA TODAY Sports

Denver’s quarterback competition will result in either Drew Lock keeping his job or Teddy Bridgewater taking over.

Lock said on Wednesday that he’s found the competition to be motivating, noting that he’s trying to take the approach of controlling what he can control.

Bridgewater spoke of a similar approach on Wednesday, saying that he’s all for splitting the reps 50-50 with Lock — as head coach Vic Fangio has maintained will be the case.

“At the end of the day, we’re all competing to make this team a better team,” Bridgewater said, via Ben Swanson of the Broncos website. “Throughout training camp, we want to come out here and practice with a purpose. So, if it’s 50 percent of the reps that I’m getting and 50 percent of the reps Drew’s getting and [QB] Brett [Rypien] is getting his reps, it’s all about just making our squad better. One of my great mentors always says, ‘Just get your team to the end zone.’ When I’m out there with the reps that I get, I’m talking to the guys in the huddle, just trying to maximize that rep the best way I can.”

On his third team in three years, Bridgewater also spoke of his mindset entering 2021 with a competition.

“I’m a survivor, you know what I mean?” Bridgewater said. “You can throw me in the jungle and I’m gonna come out with a fur coat [and] a headband that I made out of some leaves. I feel like, man, it’s just about surviving at this point. Every day I have my fire that’s lit, and it’s like, man, God is placing me in different positions for a reason. And I’ve made an impact at everywhere that I’ve been — some on the field, some off the field.”

Bridgewater completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with the Panthers last season — his first year as a full-time starter since 2015.