Tension still lingers between Aaron Rodgers, Packers

They may have hammered out the terms of a revised contract and the player may be in camp with the rest of the team, but there’s still tension between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

The latest flash point came from Thursday’s comment by Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst that the team “may alter” the Rodgers contract to eliminate the 2023 season. Per a source with knowledge of the negotiations, the team already had tendered to Rodgers — two days earlier — a proposed contract that wipes out the 2023 year.

Paragraph 8 of the proposed contract, a copy of which PFT has obtained, provides that if Rodgers is on the roster on the seventh day preceding the 2023 league year, the 2023 contract year “shall immediately and automatically be null and void without the necessity of notice from either party.”

The gratuitous remark from Gutekunst, which created the impression that perhaps the team won’t wipe out the third and final year remaining on the contract, created frustration within the Rodgers camp. Whether Rodgers himself was upset isn’t known.

However, given that he reportedly has not yet signed the revised deal, maybe he should wait until after he has told reporters that he “may” do so.