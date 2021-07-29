Titans add Bud Dupree to COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Titans now have two reasons to wait for pass rusher Bud Dupree to take the field for the first time in training camp.

Dupree was placed on the physically unable to perform list to open camp as he continues to make his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2020 season. On Thursday, they announced that Dupree has also been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

He’ll be able to come off the PUP list at any point, but will have to be cleared through the league’s COVID protocols to come off of the other list. That timing will be linked to vaccine status and the reason for his placement on the list in the first place.

Once Dupree is off both lists, the Titans will look for him to provide a jolt to their pass rush after they lagged on that front during the 2020 season.