Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes again sit atop player retail sales rankings

It’s Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Or Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

For 12 consecutive quarters, dating to October 2018, either Brady or Mahomes has led in NFL player retail sales. Brady is first on the top-50 list, released Thursday by the NFLPA, and Mahomes is second from preseason results dating March 1 to May 31.

The list is the most up-to-date, comprehensive sales figures and includes only verified rankings of NFL player product sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 75 NFLPA licensees. Licensed product across hardline, apparel, digital, and unconventional categories include items such as game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings and more.

While 10 new faces appear on the top 50, the top 10 is dotted with several familiar veterans, and includes three players from the Cowboys:

1. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay

2. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

3. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas

4. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati

5. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas

6. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas

8. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville

9. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay

10. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo

Chase Young, Davante Adams, Lamb and Prescott rocketed from the NFLPA’s year-end list to first quarter rankings. Young surged 26 spots (No. 39 to No. 13), Adams 18 spots (No. 45 to No. 27). Lamb 14 spots (No. 19 to No. 5) and Prescott 10 spots (No. 13 to No. 3).

Bucs linebacker Devin White debuted at No. 17, the highest-ranked defensive player since the start of the 2020 season. Seven defensive players appear in the top-50 rankings, the most on a preseason list since the 2019 season.