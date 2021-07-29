Washington signs Nick Guggemos and Justus Reed

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team added a pair of players to their roster on Thursday morning.

The team announced that they have signed tight end Nick Guggemos and defensive end Justus Reed.

Guggemos was wide receiver and a track and field athlete at the University of St. Thomas, but didn’t see much of the field due to injuries before his collegiate time ended in 2018. He signed with the Seahawks in May and was let go by Seattle in June.

Reed signed with the Titans after going undrafted this spring, but was waived last month. He had 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss over 24 games at Virginia Tech.