Xavien Howard leaves Dolphins practice with “minor injury”

Cornerback Xavien Howard wants out of Miami, but for now he’s just out of Dolphins practice.

Multiple reporters at Thursday’s practice passed along word that Howard left the session after stretching with the team early in the session. Given Howard’s desire, some might have wondered if his departure from the field was related to his departure from the team.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that is not the case, however. Jackson reports that Howard has a “minor injury” and that his absence from the field has nothing to do with his trade request.

Jackson’s colleague Armando Salguero adds that there was no planned departure from practice, but the nature of the timing will lead to thoughts that Howard is “holding in” by reporting to camp to avoid fines while also avoiding on-field work pending a trade or the contract adjustment he’s been looking for this offseason.

UPDATE 11:34 a.m. ET: Reporters at practice note Howard has returned to the field and is watching practice without a helmet.