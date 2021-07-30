49ers signing Jordan Matthews

Getty Images

The Jets worked out free agent tight end Jordan Matthews this week. The 49ers are signing Matthews, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Matthews, 29, spent time with the team the past two seasons, appearing in three games for the 49ers. He saw action in two games in 2020 but had no receptions.

He added 30 pounds and spent the summer working out at Louisville with receivers coach Gunter Brewer and assistant tight ends coach Stu Holt as he converted from receiver. Matthews weighed 215 pounds as a receiver.

He entered the league as a second-round choice of the Eagles in 2014.

Matthews has 274 career catches for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career.