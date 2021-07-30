Andrew Berry: We’re looking forward to Baker Mayfield having another fantastic season

Getty Images

The Browns are in a situation where a contract extension with quarterback Baker Mayfield is not a matter of if, but when.

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick has played well enough to earn one, last year helping lead the Browns to their most successful season since returning to the league in 1999. And reports have been consistent that there’s mutual interest in getting a deal done — though there isn’t necessarily a sense of urgency because Cleveland picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year option for 2022.

So even though Browns G.M. Andrew Berry didn’t go into much detail when addressing Mayfield’s contract situation on Friday, it’s clear that the team has a lot of belief in its quarterback.

“We feel really good with Baker’s progress,” Berry said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He’s made a ton of growth both on and off the field. We’re looking forward to him having another fantastic season.”

Berry added that if Mayfield continues to work and perform, he’ll be fine. This is also the first time in his pro career that Mayfield’s started consecutive seasons with the same play-caller.

“Baker has entered [training camp] with a phenomenal mindset, a ton of comfort,” Berry said. “I know we’re all very excited for him to have a bit of stability because it’s probably like all of us in our jobs, right? If you’re doing something repetitively or you have a little bit of foundation from prior experience, it just makes you that much more comfortable, and I think that’s something that we certainly notice with him.”

Mayfield completed 63 percent of his passes last year for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.