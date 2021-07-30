Austin Ekeler: If you want fantasy points, you better draft me

Getty Images

Austin Ekeler is warning you: Draft him on your Fantasy Football team or else.

The Chargers running back had 933 total yards last season and three touchdowns despite missing six games with a hamstring injury. It was his first opportunity as the lead back with Melvin Gordon having departed in free agency.

“Hey, I’m going to get the ball,” Ekeler said Friday, via Chris Hayre of the team website. “I’m going to make things happen. They’re going to throw me the ball; I’m going to make things happen. If you want to get Fantasy points, you better have me on your team. So, that’s all I got to say. If I’m healthy, I’m going to score you points.”

Chargers coach Brandon Staley calls Ekeler a complete back, and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has big plans for Ekeler this season.

“That’s why he made it [in the league]. He was a complete special teams player initially,” Staley said of Ekeler, who broke into the league as an undrafted free agent. “He’s a complete back. He can run the ball. He can run the route tree. He can pass protect. He’s an intense competitor. He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs.”

If Ekeler stays healthy, he should top the 1,550 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns he had in 2019. He’s ready to do just that.

“I feel like you have to prove yourself every year,” Ekeler said. “That’s how the turnover in this league works.”