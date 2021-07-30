Baker Mayfield: Odell Beckham and I have made huge strides

Getty Images

The 2021 season will be Baker Mayfield‘s third with wide receiver Odell Beckham and the Browns quarterback sounds like he thinks the third time will be the charm for the pairing.

Mayfield said Thursday that the first year together was about getting used to one another and their on-field production showed how rocky that process could be. The Browns were more successful last year, but Beckham’s year was cut short by a torn ACL that curtailed their progress toward a well-oiled partnership on the field.

This offseason saw the pair working with teammates in Austin during the offseason and Mayfield said that time together has been productive for multiple aspects of their relationship.

“When it comes down to the chemistry stuff, every rep matters for us, but then just the terminology and speaking outside the building, not just about football,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “That goes such a long way when it comes to chemistry and that trust factor, and we’ve made huge strides. I know he feels the same way.”

Connecting about things outside the game of football is obviously a plus for the relationship between the two men, but on-field results will be the ultimate measuring stick for the tandem. Success on that front should make their relationship less of a talking point than it’s been for the last three years, especially if it coincides with more winning for the team as a whole.