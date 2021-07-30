Bills want more “splash plays” from Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver

Getty Images

The Bills took linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive tackle Ed Oliver in the first round of back-to-back drafts and they have both become starters on the defense in Buffalo.

Something else binds them together heading into the 2021 season. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said on Friday that the team is looking for both players to “make more game-changing plays” than they’ve managed to this point in their careers.

“I mean, that’s something we’ve talked to them about,” Frazier said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “We need that not only from those two guys, but there’s some other guys as well. With their ability and the fact that they are two premier players for us on defense, we need those impact plays, those splash plays. And they’re capable. Ed’s done it in the past, Tremaine can do it. So yes, that would be the next step in their development to be able to create those splash plays on a consistent basis.”

Splash plays or not, the Bills picked up Edmunds’ $12.716 million option for the 2022 season. They’ll face a similar call on Oliver next year and it will be an easy one if he takes the steps that Frazier is looking for.