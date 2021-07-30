Bobby Wagner says Seahawks are fortunate to have Jamal Adams

Getty Images

Safety Jamal Adams is in attendance at training camp for the Seahawks as he seeks a new contract with the team. However, Adams is following the same script that linebacker Bobby Wagner used when he got his most recent contract extension from Seattle in 2019. Adams is in camp with the Seahawks but not taking part in practices to begin camp.

While Adams is working his way back from offseason surgeries on his shoulder and fingers, it appears as though Adams is doing a de facto “sit-in” as he awaits a new deal with the team.

The Seahawks acquired Adams last year before training camp, sending two first-round picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald to the New York Jets in exchange for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick. Adams set an NFL record for most sacks in a single season by a defensive back with 9.5 in his first year in Seattle. Injuries helped contribute to him having some struggles as a pass defender at times.

Nevertheless, Wagner says it was a big addition for the team to get Adams last year.

“He had an extraordinary impact,” Wagner said on Thursday. “You guys saw it from practice last year. You saw the energy that he brought on the field. And that was one way. Obviously, the blitzing. His energy is so contagious and makes you want to step your game up.”

As Adams follows a similar path to Wagner, the 10-year Seattle linebacker says he supports Adams quest for a new deal as he enters the final year of his contract.

“He’s somebody that we were fortunate to get, fortunate to have,” Wagner said. “And we can’t wait for him to be back out there on the field. He’s deserving of everything that he’s looking for. And we as players support him.”

Head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday they’re hoping to get a deal with Adams done soon.

“He’s in a good place,” Carroll said. “They’ve worked really hard to this point. I’m very hopeful that it’s going to get taken care of here soon, very soon.”