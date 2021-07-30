Brandon Scherff “very confident” he’ll do a long-term deal in Washington

Getty Images

Washington guard Brandon Scherff is playing his second consecutive season on the one-year franchise tag, but he says the inability to reach a long-term deal so far is not an indication that he won’t get a deal done with the team eventually.

Scherff said today that although he’s only under contract for 2021, he’s confident a long-term deal can get done that keeps him in Washington in 2022 and beyond.

“I’m very confident,” Scherff said. “I’ve always stated I want to be here the rest of my career. So I’m very confident in that.”

Scherff said there’s no acrimony at all between himself and the team and that he considers himself a team leader who’s invested in the future of the franchise. Scherff will play this year on the one-year, $18.036 million franchise tag, and he’ll sign somewhere for a lot of money next year. He hopes that somewhere is Washington.