Cam Newton: Mac Jones is “cool like the other side of the pillow”

Getty Images

As training camp gets rolling, Cam Newton is still the Patriots’ starting quarterback. But since New England drafted Mac Jones in the spring, there’s little doubt the 15th overall pick will take over as QB1 sooner or later.

But like in San Francisco, there appears to be no awkwardness between Newton and Jones. The incumbent starter spoke candidly following the draft that taking Jones was the right decision for New England.

On Friday, Newton described Jones as an even-keel guy who he’s willing to support.

“Oh man, [he’s] cool like the other side of the pillow, you know what I’m saying? You never know when he’s really down himself, you don’t really necessarily know when he’s up either,” Newton said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “He’s real cool. I’m surprised [with] his knowingness of hip-hop music. You catch him in the locker room every time quoting some Future, some ‘Baby. But those are things that you’ve just got to learn with time. We had an opportunity to meet in OTAs but you don’t really get it. And then it’s still another curve that’s going to get during game times. It’s good that we get preseason games and things like that so you’ll know these live bullets.

“So I’m pretty much here for him just like Brian [Hoyer] is here for him. And I know it’s reciprocated on all fronts.”

With Bill Belichick as head coach, the Patriots quarterback situation isn’t as open as others around the league, like in New Orleans or Denver. So until Jones proves he can beat out Newton, the 2015 MVP is likely to continue as New England’s starter.

But even after that happens — if it happens this year — Newton seems willing to help out Jones however he can.