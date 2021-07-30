Carson Wentz not practicing Friday due to foot injury

Getty Images

The Colts are resting several veteran players during Friday’s practice, but that isn’t the reason why quarterback Carson Wentz will be sitting out.

Wentz will miss the workout with a foot injury. There’s been no other information from the team about the severity of the issue or when Wentz might be back on the field. Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton will handle the quarterbacking duties for the time being.

The Colts practice on Saturday and then have their first day off of training camp on Sunday, so the schedule might lead to Wentz taking the weekend off to ensure all is well before he returns to action.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, guard Quenton Nelson and tight end Jack Doyle are the Colts players taking a rest day on Friday.