Carson Wentz to see foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be heading to see another doctor about the foot injury that kept him from practicing Friday and will keep him out of action indefinitely.

NFL Media reports that Wentz will see the Green Bay-based foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson for further evaluation of his injury. The hope is that the meeting will result in a “firmer timeline” for his return to action.

The move to elicit another opinion about the foot suggests that there’s fear Wentz will be out of action for a while as does the fact that, per the report, the Colts are “taking solace” in the fact that there’s still six weeks until Week 1.

Jacob Eason worked with the first team on Friday and the Colts could be in the market for more help at the position if Wentz is going to be out for an extended period of time.