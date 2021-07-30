Dak Prescott thinks his shoulder injury happened because he hadn’t warmed up properly

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s ankle his fine. His shoulder isn’t. And Prescott believes that’s his own fault.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Prescott told reporters on Friday that he believes the shoulder strain happened because he made a long throw without properly warming up.

“I don’t necessarily know if I warmed up properly before I made a certain throw on one of the days,” Prescott said. “I wasn’t as warm as I probably needed to be when I threw that.”

It’s a reminder to all football players, especially at the NFL level, that a certain amount of preparation is necessary before subjecting the body to high-intensity reps. And it could be as simple as Dak being so focused on his ankle, which was badly broken last year, that he maybe for one day he didn’t focus enough on getting his arm warm.

Regardless, it sounds like it’s not a serious injury, and that he should be back soon.