Darius Slay: Lions game is no big deal, but if Matt Patricia were still in Detroit it would be

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay will return to Detroit to face the Lions on October 31, but he doesn’t see it as a revenge game. Because the coach he’d like revenge against isn’t there anymore.

Slay, who played for the Lions from 2013 through 2019 until he was traded to the Eagles in 2020, told reporters today that he isn’t particularly excited about the Eagles-Lions game.

“No, not anymore,” Slay said. “If Patricia was there still, I would’ve been very excited.”

After he was traded to the Eagles, Slay said he had no respect for the way Patricia dealt with players. Patricia is now in New England, and Slay and the Eagles won’t see him this year.