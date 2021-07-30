Dolphins activate Larnel Coleman from COVID-19 list, cut Ross Reynolds

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced Friday that they have activated offensive tackle Larnel Coleman off the reserve/COVID-19 list. They waived offensive guard Ross Reynolds.

Miami made Coleman a seventh-round choice in the 2021 draft. He was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at Massachusetts.

Coleman played all 40 games with 29 starts, including 16 at left tackle and 13 at right tackle. He earned second-team All-Independent honors as a senior in 2020.

Reynolds signed with the Dolphins on Thursday to take D.J. Fluker‘s roster spot.

Reynolds spent time on the practice squad of the Patriots last season and the 49ers in 2019. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco in 2019.