Giants think Shane Lemieux avoided worst-case scenario with knee injury

Giants left guard Shane Lemieux had to be carted off after hurting his knee at Thursday’s practice, which led to thoughts of a season-ending injury for the 2020 fifth-round pick.

While the exact nature of Lemieux’s injury isn’t known, it doesn’t sound like the team will be without him for the rest of the year. Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Friday that evaluations of the knee continue, but that nothing thus far suggests the team will have to find a new starter.

“The worst case scenario seems to have been avoided,” Judge said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

A timeline for Lemieux’s return will have to wait until the team has a full picture of the injury, but anything other than a lost season is a positive based on how things looked on Thursday.