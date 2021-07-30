Giants work out Sean Mannion

Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Sean Mannion worked out for the Giants after practice Friday, Art Stapleton of northjersey.com reports.

Mannion also worked out for the Jets and Seahawks this week.

He spent the past two years with the Vikings backing up Kirk Cousins after playing his first four seasons for the Rams. Mannion started one game for Minnesota in 2019.

He’s completed 60.8 percent of his 74 career passes for 384 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Giants have Mike Glennon and Clayton Thorson behind Daniel Jones.