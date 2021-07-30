It’s a contract year for Mark Andrews, but his only goal is helping Ravens win

Getty Images

Mark Andrews said last month he would love to stay in Baltimore. But unless and until he gets a contract extension, the Ravens tight end has no guarantee of that happening.

Andrews is heading into the final season of his contract, scheduled to make $3.38 million in 2021.

“I mean, yeah, it’s a contract year, but the way I play is going out there every time trying to help my team win and that’s what I’m going to do,” Andrews told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media on Friday. “It’s a big year, but at the end of the day, I’m just going to go out there and play football, which is always what I intend to do.”

The Ravens surely will do everything they can to keep Andrews, who has become Lamar Jackson‘s most trusted weapon. Jackson also is in line for a contract extension.

Andrews has 156 catches for 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons.