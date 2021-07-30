Jaguars sign Tevin Jones, cut Leon Jacobs, Aldrick Rosas

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed free agent receiver Tevin Jones on Friday, the team announced.

Jones spent last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League.

He entered the NFL in 2016 as a rookie free agent, signing with the Texans. Jones has played five NFL games, all with Pittsburgh in 2019, and has caught four passes for 61 yards.

Jones played collegiately at Memphis.

The Jaguars also announced they cut linebacker Leon Jacobs and kicker Aldrick Rosas. Rosas went on the non-football injury list earlier this week and Jacobs on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Rosas made eight of his 11 field-goal attempts in six games for the Jaguars last season. He also connected on all nine of his extra points and sent 75 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Jacobs has spent the past three seasons with the Jaguars since they made him a seventh-round choice in 2018. He appeared in 29 games with 12 starts for Jacksonville and his career totals include 66 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup.