Jarrett Stidham had back surgery

Getty Images

Scratch Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the rest of training camp.

Word earlier this week was that Stidham might need to have surgery after experiencing pain in his right shoulder and back while throwing the football. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stidham did have back surgery on Friday.

Per the report, Stidham is expected to be out for 12 weeks. That makes it likely that he’ll start the regular season on injured reserve and any setback in recovery could wind up costing him the entire season.

The injury leaves Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, and Jake Dolegala as the quarterbacks working on the field with the Patriots. A decision on the starting job for Week 1 is expected to come down to Newton and Jones and there might not be much of a role for Stidham in New England if one of them thrives in the coming weeks.