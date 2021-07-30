Jets sign Matt Ammendola, cut Sam Ficken

Getty Images

It’s early, but Sam Ficken missed one (or two or three) too many kicks to remain on the Jets’ roster.

The Jets announced Friday night they have swapped kickers, cutting Ficken and signing Matt Ammendola.

Ammendola kicked at Oklahoma State, connecting on 60-of-78 field goal attempts (76.9 percent) and 179-of-183 extra points (97.8 percent).

He went undrafted last year but signed with the Panthers this offseason. Carolina cut Ammendola on May 16, and he had remained a free agent since.

Ficken, who first signed with the Jets in 2019, played nine games for the team in 2020 and made 13 of 15 field-goal attempts. The Jets waived him Jan. 2 before signing him to a futures deal a few days later.

For his career, Ficken has connected on 72.9 percent of field goals (35 of 48) and 87.5 percent of his extra points (49 of 56).