Jets work out Jordan Matthews

Getty Images

The Jets worked out free agent tight end Jordan Matthews this week, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Matthews played only five games the past two seasons, making four receptions. He is trying something new in hopes of prolonging his career by switching from receiver to tight end.

He added 30 pounds and spent the summer working out at Louisville with receivers coach Gunter Brewer and assistant tight ends coach Stu Holt.

Matthews, 29, weighed 215 pounds as a receiver.

He entered the league as a second-round choice of the Eagles in 2014.

Matthews has 274 career catches for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career.