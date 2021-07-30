Jonnu Smith: You can’t ask for a better quarterback than Mac Jones

Getty Images

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has made an early impression on tight end Jonnu Smith.

Smith said at Patriots camp yesterday that Jones doesn’t act like a regular rookie and has already emerged as a locker room leader.

“I didn’t expect Mac to have the kind of swagger that he got,” Smith said. “Mac, hell of a guy, great energy, just bringing life to the locker room. Always laughing. Smile on his face. Loves football. You can’t ask for a better quarterback.”

The Patriots wouldn’t have drafted Jones in the first round if they didn’t see him as a future starter, but for now he’s competing with Cam Newton for the starting job, and at the moment Newton would appear to be the favorite. If Jones gets the job, however, Smith thinks he’ll be up to the challenge.