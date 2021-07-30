Justin Jefferson isn’t happy with his Madden 22 rating

USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been sharing plenty of the initial Madden 22 ratings because history tells us that players who don’t like their numbers may find motivation in that perceived (or actual) diss.

Count Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson among the freshly dissed.

Jefferson, one of the best receivers in the NFL last year, didn’t land in the top 10. And he doesn’t like it.

“I don’t even want to talk about that,” Jefferson initially said in a video with Gabe Henderson of Vikings.com. Then Jefferson did talk about it.

“I play Madden,” Jefferson said. “I’m a big gamer. So I’m all into that. And after I seen the ratings and me not being in the top 10 in any of the ratings, that’s just crazy to me. But that’s just motivation.”

Jefferson was scary last year without extra motivation. This year, it’ll be fun to see what he does while mindful of the fact that he apparently needs to do something more to get the attention of the folks at EA.