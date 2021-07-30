Kyler Murray loved the honesty from Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday

Posted by Mike Florio on July 30, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT
Plenty of people not employed by the front office of the Green Bay Packers liked Wednesday’s unvarnished press conference from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That group included Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

People like to sugarcoat shit,” Murray told reporters on Friday, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “I Iove how honest he was.”

It’s an intriguing comment from Murray, because even with only two seasons in the NFL he has explained that he has influence over the team’s draft decisions, as he believes he should.

And he’s right. Rodgers, Murray, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady. Any true franchise quarterback deserves a seat at the management table, because their teams already expect them to behave like management — arrive early, stay late, hold teammates accountable, deliver messages that will have more potency from a teammate than from a member of the coaching staff. It’s unfair to freeze those players out from significant decisions regarding the players who will be on the team.

This doesn’t mean that players like Rodgers and Murray should be given final say or anything close to it. It does mean that they should have a voice, a voice that isn’t ignored or politely listened to but not heard. A real voice, and a real chance to use it.

Rodgers, after 17 years with the Packers, has gotten sick of his own voice not being heard by the Green Bay front office. So he’s using that voice elsewhere. It won’t improve the fractured relationship between Rodgers and the powers that be, but it definitely will win him respect for quarterbacks who are or will be in similar predicaments, now and in the future.

13 responses to “Kyler Murray loved the honesty from Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday

  1. Kyler knows Rodgers is the Goat, Everyone knows. Stop with Brady ,Montana nonsense. Not even close.

  2. In a contract negotiation, what Rodgers wants is called “meaningful consultation rights.” It means you’ll listen to what he has to say, give it fair consideration, not just blow it off, but then, make a decision.

  3. I don’t think Murray has quite earned that yet. To be honest, I don’t know if Rodgers has either, though I do think Brady has earned the right to ask for Gronkowski and AB. I do think Rodgers has the right to be furious that the Packers TRADED UP to draft Jordan Love, which was colossally stupid imo.

  5. Please don’t put Murray in the same sentence with Rodgers, Wilson and Brady.

  6. No they don’t deserve a seat at management table. And Murray doesn’t qualify to be mentioned in the same breathe as the others

  7. Incorrect, they do not deserve a seat at the table. That is why teams have scouts. 90% of the guys Rodgers wanted to keep were washed up.

  8. Rodgers, after 17 years with the Packers, has gotten sick of his own voice
    ___
    So has anyone watching those awful state farm commercials.

  9. “…because their teams already expect them to behave like management.”

    No, because their teams PAY THEM to behave like management.

  11. Players do not earn a place in management, sorry. What’s the risk for them? Just do your job, your handsomely paid job. If you want control and influence, buy your own team or retire and join the ranks of other stressed-out managers.

  12. Yeah that is a recipe for disaster. Give them the belief that they have a seat at the management table and when you don’t draft a player that they want they start to throw a hissy fit. Sorry, but when you open up pandora’s box it is just another outlet of stress that you take upon yourself. Now there is nothing wrong in asking a veteran qb’s input on certain players and things like that as long as they know where they stand and that is it is just a conversation between coach and player and not gospel. I think if Aaron Rodgers had a problem with the gm or ownership he should have went up to them like a man and said as much. The fact you seen Rodgers purge himself at that news conference yesterday was him holding everthing in for god knows how long only ends up bad. Management is not innocent of this either but Rodgers playing the passive aggressive card doesn’t fly when you are supposed to be the guy.

  13. Fans are idiots just read the dribble they write they listen to collin coward and
    then he’s smart…lol

