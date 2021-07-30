Little or not outside work for JuJu Smith-Schuster, so far

Getty Images

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to stay with the team with the hope of getting more work on the outside in 2021. So far, that hasn’t happened.

Via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com, Smith-Schuster has gotten “limited-to-no outside work” since padded practice began.

“Maybe that changes as we get deeper into camp,” Kaboly writes, “but considering the roles of the receivers seem defined, with Chase Claypool outside, Diontae Johnson moving around and James Washington another outside option, Smith-Schuster appears to be left to the slot, where he has been very good.”

Indeed he has. And the presence of those other three receivers will make it even harder for Smith-Schuster to out of the slot. As those others develop and draw more attention, it could be easier for Smith-Schuster to get open, catch passes, and have the kind of year that will get him a better free agent payday than the one he received this year.