Micah Hyde: When I left Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers told me how frustrated he was

Getty Images

When Aaron Rodgers addressed reporters for the first time after reporting to Packers training camp, he conducted an airing of grievances that included listing several good players who left the Packers, whom Rodgers says the team should have kept. One of those players was Micah Hyde, who was drafted by the Packers in 2013, played in Green Bay four years, and then left for Buffalo in free agency.

Hyde said on Thursday in Buffalo that he considered an honor “To hear him say something like that, a Hall of Fame player, one of the best quarterbacks of all time.”

Hyde also said that Rodgers’ frustrations have been bubbling up for years. When Hyde signed a five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Bills in 2017, Rodgers let him know that he was upset the Packers hadn’t kept him.

“After leaving that place, I remember him reaching out to me and letting me know how frustrated he was,” Hyde said of Rodgers. “His presser yesterday was a well thought-out conversation he had with the media. I think he was speaking a lot of facts. Hearing him say my name was a blessing. If a guy like that thinks that highly of myself, I know I’m doing something right.”

Hyde has done a lot right in his four seasons in Buffalo, and Rodgers is making no secret that he’s unhappy he isn’t doing it in Green Bay.