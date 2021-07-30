Paxton Lynch earns a roster spot in the CFL

Getty Images

Paxton Lynch’s quest for a return to the NFL continues.

Lynch, a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2016 (who nearly was a first-round pick of the Cowboys instead, which would have kept them from drafting Dak Prescott), has made the team in Saskatchewan.

Via Justin Dunk of 3ddownnation.com, Lynch has earned a roster spot with the CFL’s Roughriders.

Lynch, 27, will earn a base salary of only $65,000 with Saskatchewan in 2021. He has his eyes on the bigger prize of proving that he can get back to the NFL.

Still only 27, Lynch could develop his game and enhance his standing and return to American football. In theory. Whether it happens remains to be seen. But at least he’s leaving no stone unturned as he tries to resurrect a career that sank like a stone in a swimming pool.

The other quarterbacks on the roster are Isaac Harker and Cody Fajardo. Fajardo served as the starter and Harker as the backup for the Roughriders in 2019, the most recent year during which the CFL played games.