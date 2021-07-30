Ravens OC Greg Roman: Lamar Jackson is “engaged with us mentally”

USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, creating a less-than-ideal situation for the Ravens as they begin training camp.

Greg Roman is back for his third season as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator, so it’s not like Jackson is missing out on implementing an entirely new scheme. Roman said in his Friday press conference that Jackson is “engaged with us mentally.”

“It’s certainly not a positive,” Roman said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “But we got to create a positive out of this thing. We got to get a great plan when he does come back on how we can try to make up for the time as best we can. That’s really the game we have to play.”

Roman didn’t directly answer whether Jackson was participating in meetings virtually, saying, “We have a communication with him, a definite process.”

Again, Jackson won an MVP award in 2019 running this offense, so it’s not all that new to him. And he got work in it during the offseason program.

But with new receivers like Sammy Watkins and rookie Rashod Bateman on a team that wants to significantly improve from its dead-last ranking in passing offense from 2020, Jackson will have some ground to make up once he’s able to come off the COVID-19 list.