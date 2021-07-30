Report: Carson Wentz could need surgery, which would sideline him for start of season

Getty Images

The Colts are holding their breath on Carson Wentz‘s foot injury as they brace for their starting quarterback possibly to require surgery, Mike Silver of NFL Media reports.

That would keep Wentz out for the start of the season, though the injury does not look like it’s season-ending. Indications are that it is not a Lisfranc injury, per Silver.

Green Bay-based foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will examine Wentz, who hopes it’s something he can play through. But Silver reports Wentz felt a “pop” at Thursday’s practice, and that the injury involves a bone and a ligament.

The Colts likely look into trade options at quarterback, with Jacob Eason, a 2020 fourth-round choice, and Sam Ellinger, a 2021 sixth-round choice, as the next quarterbacks on their depth chart. Nick Foles, who backed up Wentz in Philadelphia for two seasons, is an obvious candidate.