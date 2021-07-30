Ron Rivera not a fan of training camp fights, hopes players learn from them

Getty Images

Some fights broke out on the practice field at Washington’s training camp today, and coach Ron Rivera made a point of addressing the matter with his players.

Rivera said he wants his players to know that if they fight in a game they can get penalized, fined, suspended or injured, and so he doesn’t want to see it at practice, either.

“I think it’s a good teachable moment,” Rivera said. “One of the things that I talked about with these guys, about how to practice and one of the sections of it is about fighting — don’t fight. It makes no sense. Why? You get into a fight and you get penalized, you get fined, you get hurt, you can get taken out of a game. So, it’s a teachable moment. I’ll use it. I’m not a big fan of it. You know, back in the day it was line up and see who wins the next play. That’s kind of my attitude about it. I told the players how I feel about it and like I said, it’s something we can learn from because sometimes some of it is if a guy gets into your head and now you’re more worried about a personal battle as opposed to focusing on the game.”

Fights have been a part of training camp since training camps have existed, but that doesn’t mean they’re smart. Rivera would be happy if today’s fights were the last of them in Washington.