Steelers sign Marcus Baugh, waive Dax Raymond with injury designation

Getty Images

The Steelers signed tight end Marcus Baugh, the team announced Friday. The team waived tight end Dax Raymond with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Washington cut Baugh on May 10.

He appeared in eight games for Washington last season with one start. He played 79 offensive snaps and 28 special teams snaps, making one reception for 2 yards.

After beginning his career with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, Baugh spent time with the Alliance of American Football’s San Diego Fleet and the Panthers. He signed with the Football Team last spring.

The Steelers signed Raymond 10 days ago. He has never played a regular-season game.

Raymond went undrafted out of Utah State last year, signing with the Bears. Raymond did not make the roster, but the Bears signed him back to the practice squad in October.

Raymond signed a futures contract with the Bears after last season, but Chicago waived him in April.