Stefon Diggs feels Bills didn’t hit enough deep balls last season

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a lot of success during the 2020 season, but Diggs doesn’t want the duo to simply repeat what they did in 2020.

Diggs caught five passes of 40 or more yards from Allen during his first year in Buffalo and he’d like to see that number grow during his second season with the team. Diggs told reporters at Bills training camp that he thinks there’s room to improve when it comes to hooking up on long passes this year.

“I feel like we didn’t hit the deep ball well enough,” Diggs said, via the Buffalo News. “We were pretty good intermediate. But as far as hitting the deep ball consistently, it’s me being where I need to be when I’m supposed to be there and him trusting me . . . So as far as like continuing to grow that relationship, nurture that relationship, hopefully we can take another step. We had a lot of success, but every year’s a new year and I want to take another step with him as far as being the best.”

Diggs did a lot of damage to defenses on hitch routes last year and some of that can be attributed to defenses being wary of the potency of Allen’s arm. There’s something to not breaking what doesn’t need fixing, but it seems Diggs thinks a few more deep shots will lead to bigger and better things in Buffalo.