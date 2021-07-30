Tom Brady feels good about knee, bad about Friday’s practice

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said on Friday that he had a “long, arduous offseason” because of the need to rehab his knee after having surgery to repair a torn ACL and that it’s exciting for him to be able to go through practices without “trying to stabilize” his knee on a daily basis.

The knee “feels good now,” but Brady wasn’t all smiles when he spoke to reporters after practice. He said he is “not feeling good about what we did today” on the field.

“You know, communication. Execution. Missing throws,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Missing reads. Just overall just a poor day. I feel like we’re really in a ramp-it-up stage to training camp, too. We’re definitely not where we need to be. We have a long ways to go before we’re at ultimately where we want to be. It’s an exciting process, but we’re definitely grinding our way through it.”

Brady said the Bucs “really haven’t played any football” yet because they haven’t been in pads. That will change on Saturday as the team takes another step toward opening their title defense on September 9.