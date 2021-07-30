Troy Polamalu tests positive for COVID-19, could miss Hall of Fame ceremony

Posted by Charean Williams on July 30, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT
Wild Card Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

Troy Polamalu is a little over a week from entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Steelers safety will get a bust in Canton whether he is there or not, but he’s hoping for a quick recovery from the coronavirus to make his enshrinement in person.

Polamalu announced Friday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

He informed the Pro Football Hall of Fame of his diagnosis, and the Hall announced that together they are “working with health officials to determine whether he could be cleared to travel to Canton in time for his enshrinement, scheduled for Aug. 7.”

“Thank God I feel great,” Polamalu said in a social media post. “I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities.”

Polamalu was elected in his first year of eligibility as a member of the 2020 Centennial Class. That enshrinement ceremony was moved from August 2020 to Aug. 7, 2021, because of the pandemic.

“We are disappointed for Troy right now and pray for his quick recovery with no complications,” David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “We’ll work with him to make sure he’s honored as an enshrinee the way he should be – and that’s mindful of others in the Centennial Class, fans and everyone else in attendance. He had an incredible football career and will have an equally incredible career as a Hall of Famer.”

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Troy Polamalu tests positive for COVID-19, could miss Hall of Fame ceremony

  1. So what. In case nobody has noticed, darn near EVERYONE has covid. So what. Wipe your nose and pop a few aspirins and get on with your life.

  2. In the 90’s and 2000’s the military forced a “safe and effective” Anthrax vaccine onto the service members. This vaccine was not FDA approved. Now studies have proven that “Gulf War Syndrome” was caused by the anthrax vaccine. Veterans with GWS still have the antibodies from that shot. GWS includes multiple scleroses, lupus, and other debilitations. VA is paying out millions of disability to veterans who are suffering because of it. The COVID vaccine MIGHT be safe…. but maybe it’s not. Don’t judge people who don’t want to take an experimental and unproven treatment. Those soldiers also “trusted the scientists”.

  3. It was nice when this blog was only used for football stories and comments. It’s turned into quite a political blog where antivaxxers and orange head supporters hide behind their keyboards and make this site about anything but football.

  4. There’s no reason the outdoor ceremony needs to be changed. If he feels up to it just give him space and everyone will live

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.