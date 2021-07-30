Troy Polamalu tests positive for COVID-19, could miss Hall of Fame ceremony

Getty Images

Troy Polamalu is a little over a week from entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Steelers safety will get a bust in Canton whether he is there or not, but he’s hoping for a quick recovery from the coronavirus to make his enshrinement in person.

Polamalu announced Friday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

He informed the Pro Football Hall of Fame of his diagnosis, and the Hall announced that together they are “working with health officials to determine whether he could be cleared to travel to Canton in time for his enshrinement, scheduled for Aug. 7.”

“Thank God I feel great,” Polamalu said in a social media post. “I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities.”

Polamalu was elected in his first year of eligibility as a member of the 2020 Centennial Class. That enshrinement ceremony was moved from August 2020 to Aug. 7, 2021, because of the pandemic.

“We are disappointed for Troy right now and pray for his quick recovery with no complications,” David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “We’ll work with him to make sure he’s honored as an enshrinee the way he should be – and that’s mindful of others in the Centennial Class, fans and everyone else in attendance. He had an incredible football career and will have an equally incredible career as a Hall of Famer.”