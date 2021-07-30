Tyler Boyd: I think the whole nation will talk about our offense this year

USA TODAY Sports

As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns from reconstructive knee surgery, he has a talented group of receivers ready to catch his passes.

Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins have already experienced playing with Burrow at the professional level. And now the team’s added Burrow’s former college running mate, Ja'Marr Chase.

Speaking to the media on Friday, receiver Tyler Boyd said he feels like Cincinnati can emerge as one of the league’s best passing attacks.

“Personally, I believe us three will achieve 1,000 yards,” Boyd said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “And I think it’s going to put so much stress on defenses to the point where they’re not going to know what to do. I feel like even if they blitz us heavy, there’s going to be a guy open every single time. Because, like I said, Chase — he’s a route technician. Once he gets into the zone knowing what to do, that’s when you can bring out all his tools and crafts to get open like he’s been doing.

“The sky is the limit. I say this every year, and I don’t want to talk about it too much, but I think this is going to be the year where the whole nation talks about this offense.”

It’s not easy for an offense to have three 1,000-yard receivers. In fact, it’s only happened five times — most recently with Arizona in 2008 with Larry Fitzgerald, Anquan Boldin, and Steve Breaston. The Chargers came close in 2019 with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler, but the running back finished seven yards short.

Still, if Cincinnati’s offense is as good as Boyd thinks it can be, the Bengals are going to sneak up on some teams in 2021.