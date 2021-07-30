Tyrod Taylor: Nothing but positive conversations with Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

General Manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley both said earlier this week that Deshaun Watson‘s presence at training camp has not been a distraction to the Texans and the team’s current No. 1 quarterback said the same thing on Friday.

Tyrod Taylor has been working with the first team while Watson has not taken any snaps in team drills during the team’s practices this week. Watson has occasionally stood at safety as part of the scout team, but neither his distance from the lineup nor his desire to be traded have hurt his relationship with Taylor.

Taylor said Watson has “absolutely” been a resource for him in his first camp with the Texans and that the two men are getting along well.

“Me and Deshaun are friends,” Taylor said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “We’ve known each other for a number of years now. We’ve had conversations on the field, off the field. Non-football, about life. Everything has been positive conversations and they’ll continue to be that way.”

Culley said that the Texans don’t want Watson doing “something he’s not ready to do” when asked about his limited work in practices. There’s been no indication that the Texans will alter that approach at any point, which would leave Taylor in position to start at quarterback come September.