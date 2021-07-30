Vic Fangio has seen “no separation” from QBs so far

USA TODAY Sports

It’s only been a few days and players are not in pads, so perhaps this is to be expected.

But when it comes to the Broncos’ quarterback competition, it appears Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are neck and neck.

Head coach Vic Fangio was asked what he’s seen from the two QBs in his Friday press conference and was neither glowing nor particularly negative in his answer, saying they’ve been pretty much the same as what he’d seen before.

“They’ve been pretty consistent, both of them,” Fangio said. “I see no separation, if that’s what you’re asking.”

The Broncos have plenty of talent on their offense, with players like tight end Noah Fant, running back Melvin Gordon, and receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. But the quarterback has to deliver the ball to them. And if Lock and Bridgewater are going to make Denver’s decision between them easy, one of the QBs will have to create some of that separation sooner than later.