Xavien Howard out of Dolphins practice with ankle injury

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard left Thursday’s practice early with what was described as a minor injury and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores offered a bit more detail about Howard’s status on Friday.

Flores said on NFL Network that the team is holding Howard out with an ankle injury. Flores did not say when he thinks Howard might be ready to get back on the field.

The injury comes after Howard reported to training camp with a request to be traded and a statement saying “until that happens” he was only showing up in order to avoid daily fines of $50,000.

The Dolphins have not shown a willingness to trade Howard at this point and Flores said he thinks there is still a way to work things out with Howard. Addressing his contract would seem to be the path to that end, but Howard said the team did not show interest in taking that step this offseason.