Buccaneers try to avoid Kyle Trask entering “redshirt mode” as a rookie

Buccaneers rookie quarterback Kyle Trask has no chance to start until Tom Brady retires or moves on, and Trask knows it. The Tampa Bay coaching staff knows, then, that it will take some effort to keep Trask properly focused on the task of getting better even when there’s no path to getting on the playing field.

“He’s been hungry,” Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said this week on CBS Sports Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “You know, we try to get our little extra sessions, him and I. That’ll be a challenge all season. How do we make sure that he develops? How do we make sure that we pour some time into him?

“And that’ll take some creativity and some effort on everybody’s part. You know, where he doesn’t go into redshirt mode and coast mode knowing that. ‘Hey, maybe my number’s not coming up this year.’

“A, you never know that and B he has to progress this year. That’ll be a challenge for everyone.”

Trask, currently at No. 4 on the depth chart, knows he’ll have a job this year, thanks to the fact that he arrived via a second-round pick. For the Bucs, the more immediate challenge will be determining how to properly handle their quarterback position; with Brady, Trask, Blaine Gabbert, and Ryan Griffin, someone could be gone when it’s time to trim the roster. As noted by JoeBucsFan.com, it could be that Trask lands on injured reserve, regardless of whether he’s injured.

It makes sense, especially since stashing a healthy Trask on IR for a full year would be an appropriate bookend to 2020, when the Bucs hid Tom Brady’s torn MCL from wire to wire.