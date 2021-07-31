Buccaneers try to avoid Kyle Trask entering “redshirt mode” as a rookie

Posted by Mike Florio on July 31, 2021, 7:43 AM EDT
NFL: JUL 28 Buccaneers Training Camp
Getty Images

Buccaneers rookie quarterback Kyle Trask has no chance to start until Tom Brady retires or moves on, and Trask knows it. The Tampa Bay coaching staff knows, then, that it will take some effort to keep Trask properly focused on the task of getting better even when there’s no path to getting on the playing field.

“He’s been hungry,” Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said this week on CBS Sports Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “You know, we try to get our little extra sessions, him and I. That’ll be a challenge all season. How do we make sure that he develops? How do we make sure that we pour some time into him?

“And that’ll take some creativity and some effort on everybody’s part. You know, where he doesn’t go into redshirt mode and coast mode knowing that. ‘Hey, maybe my number’s not coming up this year.’

“A, you never know that and B he has to progress this year. That’ll be a challenge for everyone.”

Trask, currently at No. 4 on the depth chart, knows he’ll have a job this year, thanks to the fact that he arrived via a second-round pick. For the Bucs, the more immediate challenge will be determining how to properly handle their quarterback position; with Brady, Trask, Blaine Gabbert, and Ryan Griffin, someone could be gone when it’s time to trim the roster. As noted by JoeBucsFan.com, it could be that Trask lands on injured reserve, regardless of whether he’s injured.

It makes sense, especially since stashing a healthy Trask on IR for a full year would be an appropriate bookend to 2020, when the Bucs hid Tom Brady’s torn MCL from wire to wire.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Buccaneers try to avoid Kyle Trask entering “redshirt mode” as a rookie

  1. This was a poor draft pick, not because Trask isn’t a great prospect, but because neither his nor the Bucs situation fits well with the pick.

  3. Another young QB that Brady has taken the opportunity from.
    Why a team would invest in a QB in 2nd round when you have Brady is puzzling. We all have heard the stories about how Brady doesn’t give rookies any reps or help. Waste of time drafting him.

  4. Don’t worry. Brady has already talked to him. He’s using himself as an example. Tom was prepared when Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury. Even though Bledsoe was the overall number one pick, and Tom was a sixth rounder, you have to be ready when your number is called. Track couldn’t have asked for a more perfect situation, and the Bucs got a steal in Trask. Track could have been the overall #1. Time will tell. As we’ve seen with Jameis, draft position doesn’t matter.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.