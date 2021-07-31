Clyde Christensen “thought everyone knew” Tom Brady had a torn MCL

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played all of the 2020 season with a torn MCL in his knee. The team never disclosed it on any of the various injury reports, from regular season through postseason.

Some have floated the notion that the Bucs are blameless for hiding the injury because Brady hid it from the Bucs. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen unwittingly blew up that theory in a recent appearance on CBS Sports Radio.

“I thought everyone knew [about Brady’s torn MCL],” Christensen said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “When I first met him, he said, ‘Hey, my knee’s not 100 percent but with the tape job and stuff I’ll make it through the season and after the season we’ll get her fixed up.’ . . . He really does have a unique understanding of his body and competing and what it takes, etc., and can manage it. . . . He kind of managed it. We tried to be smart. . . . We really didn’t modify much. We rested him like we would any veteran player at certain opportunities during the season.”

The “tape job” refers to the use of tape to stabilize the knee, given the torn MCL.

It’s unclear why Christensen would think everyone knew Brady had a torn MCL in his knee. Maybe everybody in the building knew, and maybe Christensen assumed that the injury would be, you know, properly disclosed. It wasn’t, and Christensen’s comments become just another piece of evidence that should prompt the league to take action in order to protect the flimsy integrity of the entire injury-reporting process.